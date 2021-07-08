Delhi Jal Board says several parts of city may face water shortage

The Delhi Jal Board on Thursday informed citizens that water supply will be affected in certain parts of Delhi on Friday morning and evening due to depletion of water level at the Wazirabad pond and also due to the reduction in the release of raw water by Haryana in the Yamuna. The DJB in a press release also said that the water supply will be affected until the level of water in the pond returns to normal.

The release said that water production has been curtailed from water treatment plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla.

The DJB pointed out that areas like Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas of Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj along with areas under north Delhi civic bodies will be affected.

It also said that residents living in old and new Rajinder Nagar, East Patel Nagar and West Patel Nagar, Baljeet Naga, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri and adjoining areas of Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tughlaqabad, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar along with Prahladpur will also face water shortage.

Areas like Ramleela Ground, Delhi Gate, Subhash Park, Model Town, Gulabi Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Burari and adjoining areas along with parts of areas near Delhi Cantonment will also face water issues. The release said parts of South Delhi, Central Delhi, West Delhi and North Delhi will face water scarcity as well.

“The public is advised to make judicious use of water and store sufficient water when water supply is available,” the DJB said in a release.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON