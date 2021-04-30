Delhi L-G Anil Baijal tests positive for Covid-19 with 'mild symptoms'

Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal on Friday tweeted that he has tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) with mild symptoms. Baijal said he has isolated himself since the symptoms have started showing and all those in his contact have also been tested.

The Delhi L-G further added that he will continue to function and monitor the Covid-19 situation of Delhi from his residence.

"I have tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms. Have isolated myself since the onset of symptoms and all those who were in contact with me have been tested. Will continue to function and monitor the situation in Delhi from my residence," Baijal tweeted on Friday.

India is currently battling the seemingly more destructive wave of Covid-19 that has led the healthcare of the country to its capacity. The national Capital is facing a huge shortage of all medical essentials, from the antiviral Remidesivir drugs to ICU beds and life-saving oxygen. People are running from pillar to post in search of beds, hospitals and oxygen cylinders for treatment.

In the Capital, more than 25,000 people were detected to be infected with the fatal virus, while 368 people died due to the infection on Thursday in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi health bulletin.

On Friday, Bihar chief secretary Arun Kumar Singh passed away in a hospital at Patna while getting treated for Covid-19, reported news agency ANI.

News of the demise of renowned journalist Rohit Sardana from the disease also came earlier on Friday.

India reported more than 386,000 fresh coronavirus disease cases on Friday with 3,498 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry data showed.