Delhi L-G holds emergency meeting with CM; govt to provide meals, shelter to migrants

The Delhi government will open shelter homes for migrant workers and provide free meals to them so as to ensure they do not leave the city during the six-day lockdown imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the national Capital, senior officials privy to the development said on Tuesday.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has also directed to set up a special committee to tackle the issue of migrant movement from the national Capital and principal secretary (home) and special commissioner of police have been appointed as “nodal officers” for migrant labour welfare.

Based on ground reports and visuals that came in throughout the night on thousands of migrant workers wanting to leave through the Delhi-UP border around the Anand Vihar inter-state bus terminal hours after the Delhi government announced a week-long curfew in the national Capital, Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal called for an “emergency meeting” with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at 11am on Tuesday. Chief secretary Vijay Dev was also present in the meeting.

“The L-G has asked for taking immediate steps to address the issue of panicked reverse migration. He directed the police and district administrations to continuously make announcements saying they need not panic and leave Delhi,” said a senior official who attended the meeting.

Chief minister Kejriwal, officials said, assured Baijal that the Delhi government has started making all arrangements for migrant workers. “Existing rain baseras (night shelters) and other DUSIB facilities will be used for housing those who have an issue of shelter. Food will be provided to them. Principal secretary (home) and special commissioner of police have been appointed as nodal officers for migrant labour welfare,” said a second official on the condition of anonymity.

The L-G, through advertisements in newspapers on Tuesday, also appealed to people to not leave Delhi and assured that they will be taken care of. “The L-G is closely monitoring the situation and he told CM Kejriwal to meet him again in the evening, if need be,” said the official.