Delhi L-G Saxena sends legal notice to AAP leaders for defamation
Delhi lieutenant governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday sent a legal notice to Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Jasmine Shah, for levelling "derogatory, malicious" charges against him, news agency PTI reported.
The notice asks the AAP leaders to issue a press release "directing all members of the party and all persons associated with it, whether directly or indirectly, to cease and desist from spreading and circulating false, defamatory, malicious and unsubstantiated statements".
The legal notice also asks the AAP leaders to comply with the requisitions within 48 hours of its receipt.
AAP accused Delhi LG of corruption, misusing his position
On August 29, the AAP had alleged in Delhi Assembly that Saxena had pressured his employees to exchange demonetised notes worth ₹1,400 crore in 2016 when he was KVIC chairman. The party also accused him of misusing his position and awarding a contract for the interior designing of a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter when he was the KVIC chairman. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party demanded a CBI and ED probe in the matter and demanded his resignation and arrest.
40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi
A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.
Plan to revive Delhi’s Najafgarh Jheel, protect biodiversity around it
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has prepared a detailed action plan to protect and rejuvenate Najafgarh Jheel, with departments under the Delhi governments having already issued instructions to begin work on the ground to transform the lake over the next one to two years, officials aware of the matter said. The revamp bid is part of the Environment Management Plan which had been prepared by the Delhi government following directions of the National Green Tribunal.
Delhi govt to rope in students as advisors in 20 schools
Students showing strong interest in school activities will be inducted into a Students Advisory Board in Delhi's government schools to improve their leadership and project management skills, the directorate of education has decided. “SAB will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities,” it said. Members of SAB will be assisted by two teacher coordinators nominated by the head of the school.
Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured
Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials. Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured. The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.
Day after swing crash at carnival in Mohali, FIR filed against organisers
A day after 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, an FIR was registered against the organisers on Monday. The fete, London Bridge, was supposed to end on August 31, but was extended till September 11. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
