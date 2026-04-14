Delhi launches citizen-driven ‘Project SANGAM’ to tackle traffic issues, improve area mobility

Delhi’s traffic management is getting a citizen-driven push with the launch of project SANGAM (Synergistic Action & Networked Governance for Area Mobility) by the Delhi Traffic Police, LG secretariat said on Monday.

New Delhi: Traffic jam at GT Karnal Road in New Delhi. (Representational image/PTI)

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The project was initiated on April 3 on the directions of lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. It aims to bring residents, RWAs, market associations, and civic agencies together to find practical solutions for daily traffic challenges, officials said.

Joint forums of police, MCD, PWD and local stakeholders have conducted 30 meetings involving over 6,000 residents across Karol Bagh, Saket, Chanakyapuri, Rajouri Garden and Defence Colony, officials said.

In Karol Bagh, residents called for shifting e-rickshaw stands, removing barricades, regulating Friday markets, clearing encroachments and addressing safety concerns near metro stations. Following this, authorities relocated stands and removed barricades.

In Mayur Vihar, waterlogging at underpass was flagged, prompting stricter enforcement. Around Hanuman Mandir Road and Bangla Sahib Gurdwara, additional staff were deployed and special monitoring was conducted to manage unauthorised parking.

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{{^usCountry}} In Model Town and New Friends Colony, steps were taken to improve signal timing, remove encroachments and manage school traffic. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Model Town and New Friends Colony, steps were taken to improve signal timing, remove encroachments and manage school traffic. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In Defence Colony proposal for one-way lane for G Block Road South Extension part 1 has been made. Authorities have sought a gazette notification for making the stretch one-way, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Defence Colony proposal for one-way lane for G Block Road South Extension part 1 has been made. Authorities have sought a gazette notification for making the stretch one-way, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, in Dwarka and Rajouri Garden, congestion at key junctions and parking issues were addressed through inter-agency coordination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, in Dwarka and Rajouri Garden, congestion at key junctions and parking issues were addressed through inter-agency coordination. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The initiative seeks to deliver citizen-centric, ground-up traffic solutions by actively involving communities in the decision-making process. By bringing together RWAs, MWAs, and civic agencies on a common platform, the project facilitates real-time resolution of issues ranging from unauthorised parking to pedestrian safety,” Sandhu said in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The initiative seeks to deliver citizen-centric, ground-up traffic solutions by actively involving communities in the decision-making process. By bringing together RWAs, MWAs, and civic agencies on a common platform, the project facilitates real-time resolution of issues ranging from unauthorised parking to pedestrian safety,” Sandhu said in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said the focus is on issues such as unauthorised parking, e-rickshaw congestion, wrong-side driving, encroachments, signal timing and pedestrian safety. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the focus is on issues such as unauthorised parking, e-rickshaw congestion, wrong-side driving, encroachments, signal timing and pedestrian safety. {{/usCountry}}

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Over 50 suggestions have been recorded and are being tracked via a central digital repository.

Officials said meetings have already led to action on the ground, including thousands of e-challans, towing, clamping drives and infrastructure fixes.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Saloni Bhatia ...Read More Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films. Read Less

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