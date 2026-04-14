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Delhi launches citizen-driven ‘Project SANGAM’ to tackle traffic issues, improve area mobility

The project aims to bring residents, RWAs, market associations, and civic agencies together to find practical solutions to daily traffic challenges

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 07:23 am IST
By Saloni Bhatia
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Delhi’s traffic management is getting a citizen-driven push with the launch of project SANGAM (Synergistic Action & Networked Governance for Area Mobility) by the Delhi Traffic Police, LG secretariat said on Monday.

New Delhi: Traffic jam at GT Karnal Road in New Delhi. (Representational image/PTI)

The project was initiated on April 3 on the directions of lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. It aims to bring residents, RWAs, market associations, and civic agencies together to find practical solutions for daily traffic challenges, officials said.

Joint forums of police, MCD, PWD and local stakeholders have conducted 30 meetings involving over 6,000 residents across Karol Bagh, Saket, Chanakyapuri, Rajouri Garden and Defence Colony, officials said.

In Karol Bagh, residents called for shifting e-rickshaw stands, removing barricades, regulating Friday markets, clearing encroachments and addressing safety concerns near metro stations. Following this, authorities relocated stands and removed barricades.

In Mayur Vihar, waterlogging at underpass was flagged, prompting stricter enforcement. Around Hanuman Mandir Road and Bangla Sahib Gurdwara, additional staff were deployed and special monitoring was conducted to manage unauthorised parking.

Over 50 suggestions have been recorded and are being tracked via a central digital repository.

Officials said meetings have already led to action on the ground, including thousands of e-challans, towing, clamping drives and infrastructure fixes.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saloni Bhatia

Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.

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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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