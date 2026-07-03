Delhi launches portal allowing applicants to claim EV subsidy

New Delhi: Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday launched the Delhi EV subsidy portal, where eligible electric vehicle buyers can apply online for purchase incentives under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026, while also unveiling the policy’s official booklet. Officials said the website will also provide information on eligibility criteria, approved EV models, incentives, required documents and application procedures (Shutterstock)

The portal allows applicants to submit subsidy claims within 30 days of purchasing an electric vehicle and receiving its registration certificate (RC). According to the government, applications can be tracked in real time, documents will be verified digitally and eligible subsidies will be transferred through Aadhaar-authenticated Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) within a maximum of 60 days.

Officials said the paperless portal will also provide information on eligibility criteria, approved EV models, incentives, required documents and application procedures.

Speaking at the launch, Gupta said, “The Delhi Government is committed to building a clean, modern and sustainable transport system. The Delhi EV policy is aimed at promoting clean air, controlling pollution, strengthening energy security and supporting a green economy.”

The government said it will invest over ₹7,000 crore over the next four years to implement the policy, which includes purchase and scrapping incentives, exemptions from road tax and registration fees, and expansion of charging infrastructure. It plans to install more than 32,000 public charging points by 2030 while progressively mandating electric vehicles in select categories from 2027 and 2028.