Delhi launches revamp project for 26 schools

New Delhi: The government is set to initiate an infrastructure upgrade project for government schools across the Capital, officials said. According to officials, the schools have already been identified. (HT)

The first phase of Mission Kayakalp Vidyalaya will cover 26 schools –- two from each revenue district –- for comprehensive redevelopment and modernisation before the new session begins in July. The initiative will be jointly implemented by the district magistrates (DMs), public works department (PWD) and the education department.

Officials said the selected schools will be renovated during the summer vacation and transformed into model institutions equipped with improved basic amenities and modern infrastructure. The move comes amid repeated concerns raised during inspections, regarding waterlogging, damaged toilets and deteriorating buildings in government schools.

According to officials, the schools have already been identified. The government plans to ensure that these institutions become clean, safe and well-equipped learning spaces for students before the resumption of classes in July.

Works proposed under the initiative include repair and renovation of toilets, installation of clean drinking water systems and water coolers, painting and plaster repair, classroom maintenance, landscaping and plantation drives, and overall beautification of school campuses. Schools with broken or unhygienic toilets will receive priority attention.

District magistrates have been directed to coordinate closely with the education department and PWD to ensure speedy execution of the work. Officials have also been asked to conduct inspections of identified schools within five days and complete the exercise within 40 days.

The report added that corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds may also be utilised for renovation and redevelopment work in some schools. However, larger infrastructure projects will continue to be funded through the education department’s budget allocations.