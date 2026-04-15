New Delhi, Delhi Home Minister Ashish launched a city-wide fire safety awareness drive on Wednesday, including the "Safe School Campaign", aimed at strengthening safety mechanisms in schools and hospitals across the national capital. Delhi launches 'safe school campaign' to boost fire safety awareness

The campaign, organised by the Education Department and the Delhi Fire Service as part of Fire Service Week, being observed from April 14 to 20, seeks to enhance public participation in promoting fire prevention and preparedness, according to a statement.

Addressing the programme virtually, Sood noted that ensuring safety is a collective responsibility and called upon citizens to actively contribute towards building a safer environment.

Under the campaign, compliance with fire safety norms in both government and private schools will be reinforced, officials said.

Highlighting the significance of Fire Service Week, the minister paid tribute to 66 firefighters who lost their lives in a major fire incident aboard a ship in Mumbai in 1944. He said the observance serves as a reminder of the importance of fire safety and preparedness.

Referring to this year's theme focusing on safe schools, hospitals and a fire-aware society, Sood stressed that the safety of children remains a top priority. He said the Delhi Fire Service responded to over 36,000 emergency calls in the past year and is continuously upgrading its technology and training systems.

The minister also urged students to remain aware and prepared to deal with fire-related emergencies and encouraged participation in mock drills and safety demonstrations.

More than 1,000 awareness camps have been conducted so far, training over 50,000 people in fire safety measures, the statement mentioned.

Sood advised citizens to follow basic precautions such as keeping emergency exits clear, using electrical appliances safely and contacting emergency helplines like 101 or 112 in case of fire.

He also called on school authorities to ensure proper training of staff in handling fire safety equipment.

Appealing to parents, teachers and students to remain vigilant, the minister said awareness and preparedness are key to preventing fire-related incidents.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.