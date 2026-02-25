Delhi: LG approves creation of add’l posts in revenue dept

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved creation of 272 additional posts, including two district magistrates, and two additional-district magistrates in the revenue department to cater to needs of newly created districts and sub-divisions, said the LG office in a statement on Tuesday. 272 additional posts, including two district magistrates, and two additional-district magistrates in the revenue department to cater to needs of newly created districts and sub-divisions were approved. (Hindustan Times)

“The LG approved creation of 272 additional posts in the Revenue Department, in light of the newly created districts and sub-divisions,” the official note dated February 24 stated. “The newly sanctioned posts, include 02 District Magistrates (DM), 02 ADMs, 08 SDMs, 06 Sub-Registrars, 16 Tehsildars / SO, 22 Naib Tehsildars, 42 each of Senior Assistant and Junior Assistants and 52 MTS and several posts in the Accounts, Planning, DSS and Steno Cadres,” the note added. The note further stated the additional posts will strengthen field-level administration, reduce staff shortage, and improve service delivery.

In December last year, the Delhi government in a cabinet decision had announced expansion of revenue districts from earlier existing 11 to 13 alongwith corresponding increase in sub-divisions from 33 to 39. Before the creation of two additional revenue districts, the total number of sanctioned posts in the Revenue Department across 11 districts was 1,553. With the recent sanction, the number of positions has increased to 1,825 across 13 districts.