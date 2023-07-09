LG nod to transfer of 11,719sqm land to NCRTC for RRTS project

Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Sunday approved the transfer of land from the irrigation and flood control (I&FC) department to the National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC) to implement the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transport System (RRTS) project.

The 17km priority section of RapidX in Ghaziabad is expected to be launched this month. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

According to officials from the LG office, the transfer of land at Anand Vihar and Patparganj to NCRTC will help with multimodal integration (MMI), construction of RRTS station and traffic circulation, and construction of ventilation shaft at the two locations.

On June 10, NCRTC asked for land for the Delhi-Meerut RRTS RapidX corridor and also asked for land to build a ventilation shaft at Patparganj. Officials said that after a delay of three years, the I&FC department finally submitted the file in this regard for approval to the LG.

NCRTC requires 2,297 square metres of land at Anand Vihar on the bank of Trunk Drain-II for a temporary period for construction activity. In addition, 8,129 square metres are needed permanently for achieving MMI, traffic circulation and the RRTS station. Similarly, NCRTC needs 953 square metres of land temporarily for construction activities in Patparganj on the bank of Ghazipur drain and an additional 340 square metres of land for the ventilation shaft permanently. LG Saxena approved the total land parcel of 11,719 square metres.

The I&FC department has calculated the transfer rate of land parcels and quoted that NCRTC will have to pay ₹14,82,80,757 for land transfer on a permanent basis and ₹1,13,80, 623 for land transfer on a temporary basis.

