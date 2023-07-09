Home / Cities / Delhi News / LG nod to transfer of 11,719sqm land to NCRTC for RRTS project

LG nod to transfer of 11,719sqm land to NCRTC for RRTS project

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 09, 2023 11:47 PM IST

On June 10, NCRTC asked for land for the Delhi-Meerut RRTS RapidX corridor and also asked for land to build a ventilation shaft at Patparganj

Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Sunday approved the transfer of land from the irrigation and flood control (I&FC) department to the National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC) to implement the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transport System (RRTS) project.

The 17km priority section of RapidX in Ghaziabad is expected to be launched this month. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
The 17km priority section of RapidX in Ghaziabad is expected to be launched this month. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

According to officials from the LG office, the transfer of land at Anand Vihar and Patparganj to NCRTC will help with multimodal integration (MMI), construction of RRTS station and traffic circulation, and construction of ventilation shaft at the two locations.

On June 10, NCRTC asked for land for the Delhi-Meerut RRTS RapidX corridor and also asked for land to build a ventilation shaft at Patparganj. Officials said that after a delay of three years, the I&FC department finally submitted the file in this regard for approval to the LG.

NCRTC requires 2,297 square metres of land at Anand Vihar on the bank of Trunk Drain-II for a temporary period for construction activity. In addition, 8,129 square metres are needed permanently for achieving MMI, traffic circulation and the RRTS station. Similarly, NCRTC needs 953 square metres of land temporarily for construction activities in Patparganj on the bank of Ghazipur drain and an additional 340 square metres of land for the ventilation shaft permanently. LG Saxena approved the total land parcel of 11,719 square metres.

The I&FC department has calculated the transfer rate of land parcels and quoted that NCRTC will have to pay 14,82,80,757 for land transfer on a permanent basis and 1,13,80, 623 for land transfer on a temporary basis.

The 17km priority section of RapidX in Ghaziabad is expected to be launched this month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out