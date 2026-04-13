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Delhi LG, CM attend cultural fest at Mehrauli Archaeological Park

Delhi's LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu attended "The Rhythm of Spring" festival, emphasizing heritage restoration and citizen-centric governance at Mehrauli Park.

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 03:50 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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New Delhi: Delhi’s lieutenant governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Sunday attended “The Rhythm of Spring” festival at the Mehrauli Archaeological Park. He was accompanied by chief minister Rekha Gupta and other officials.

Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu with Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during the ‘Rhythm of Spring’ cultural program (@gupta_rekha)

“It is truly heartening to see this historic park, lovingly restored, once again resonate with culture, energy, and the spirit of the people of Delhi,” Sandhu said in post on X on Sunday.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the lieutenant governor visited Chandni Chowk. He stressed on the need to restore the glory of the iconic location and underscored a model of collaborative governance.

He issued directions to Delhi Police, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Public Works Department (PWD) to work in close coordination for visible, time-bound improvements, while reinforcing a clear focus on accountability and citizen-centric governance.

Meanwhile the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) plans to celebrate “heritage week” from today at the Mehrauli Archaeological Park to promote awareness about the city’s culture and architectural heritage, officials said on Sunday.

 
delhi lieutenant governor delhi development authority
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