Lieutenant governor V. K. Saxena and chief minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated ‘Shri Parth-Sarathi Rath’ at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg near Delhi Gate on Monday. Delhi LG, CM inaugurate Partha Sarathi Rath

Saxena said that making Delhi a beautiful and well-planned city is a shared vision.

The installation, developed by Public Works Department (PWD), has been constructed using 10 mm thick 316-grade stainless steel plates. Measuring approximately 30 by 20 feet, the structure weighs around 5,500 kilograms and is equipped with 12 spotlights and 12 floodlights.

Landscaping and horticulture work has also been carried out in the surrounding area.

Saxena said the team worked continuously for nearly seven to eight months to create the installation. “The Parth-Sarathi Rath is not only visually striking but also designed for durability, with an estimated structural life of around 50 years,” he said, adding that such artistic installations are becoming attractive landmarks for visitors.

Gupta said the government is consistently working to keep the capital clean, visually appealing and welcoming. “Initiatives such as the development of parks, beautification projects and the installation of artistic structures in public spaces are helping strengthen the city’s cultural identity,” she added.

She said the Delhi Gate-Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg area holds significant historical and cultural importance and the Shri Parth-Sarathi Rath was developed to further strengthen the area’s identity and visual appeal.