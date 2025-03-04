New Delhi, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched a bamboo plantation drive at the Bhalswa landfill site here on Tuesday and assured people that the area would soon be turned green. Delhi LG, CM kick off plantation drive at Bhalswa landfill site

Saxena efforts to reclaim landfill sites began two years ago and with the start of the plantation drive, the process of turning these areas into green zones has begun.

"Today, 200 bamboo plants have been planted here. In the coming months, 54,000 more trees will be added," the L-G said, adding that once the plantation is completed, commuters will get to see green patches instead of towering garbage mounds.

"We had promised to free Delhi of pollution and this initiative marks the beginning of a cleaner and greener city," he added.

Addressing reporters along with the chief minister and other ministers, the L-G said bamboo was chosen for the plantation drive because it releases 30 per cent more oxygen and requires less water to grow.

CM Rekha Gupta lauded the efforts of the LG and the Central government while alleging that previous dispensations "only made tall claims" about tackling the landfill issue but failed to take concrete action.

She further highlighted the Central government's role in utilising waste material from landfill sites in various projects across Delhi, including DDA grounds. "The LG has played a crucial role in ensuring Delhi's transformation. His leadership has been like a shield, protecting the city and guiding its development," Gupta said.

Gupta also assured the reporters that the progress of the plantation drive at the Bhalswa landfill site will be monitored each month.

"In a year, this place will be completely transformed into a green land. Our mission is to clean and beautify Delhi, and with a double-engine government, we will achieve this goal at double speed," she added.

