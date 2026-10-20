Delhi LG flags low conviction rates, pending cases; asks agencies to analyse delays

New Delhi: With 302,000 trial cases pending in Delhi’s district courts and concerns over low conviction rates and slow disposal of cases, lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Monday ordered the Directorate of Prosecution to minimise avoidable adjournments, ensure timely production of witnesses and monitor delays against statutory timelines, officials said. Delhi lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@LokNiwasDelhi X)

Chairing a review meeting on the functioning of the Directorate of Prosecution, Sandhu called for urgent measures to strengthen prosecution, improve accountability and ensure more effective delivery of justice. He stressed that “justice delayed cannot become justice denied” and said every avoidable delay and lapse must be addressed.

Delhi’s district courts has 302,477 trial cases pending as of September 30, including 254,597 cases in magistrate courts and 47,880 in sessions courts, officials informed in the meeting, which was attended by principal secretaries of law and home, the special commissioner of police (welfare and legal), the director of prosecution and other senior officials.

The LG directed officials to implement trial in absentia in eligible cases and promote electronic records, digital case tracking and video-conferencing. He also called for compliance with timelines prescribed under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, and regular monitoring of delays.

The BNSS provides for strengthening prosecution through adequate personnel, specific timelines for investigation and the use of technology, Sandhu said, directing officials to upgrade the Directorate of Prosecution’s structure, functioning and processes accordingly.

Of the 507 sanctioned posts of public prosecutors, additional public prosecutors and assistant public prosecutors, 216 are vacant, as per details shared in the review meeting. Another 42 of the 71 sanctioned posts of supporting staff are also vacant.

The 155 public prosecutors and additional public prosecutors posted in sessions courts handle an average of 309 pending cases each, with the figure rising to 627 in Rohini. The 126 additional public prosecutors and assistant public prosecutors in magistrate courts handle an average of 2,021 pending cases each, rising to 3,065 in Rohini.

On recruitment, officials informed the meeting that the UPSC had advertised 140 assistant public prosecutor posts, while the directorate had advertised 50 such posts on a contractual basis. Another 32 additional public prosecutor posts are to be filled on deputation. Recruitment rules for 40 newly created deputy director and assistant director posts under the BNSS were under submission.

Sandhu said he would take up delays in personnel appointments with the UPSC and the shortage of courtroom space with the PWD, seeking early resolution of both issues.

Acquittals to be reviewed, prosecution lapses identified

The lieutenant governor also called for stricter scrutiny of charge-sheets and evidence in coordination with investigating officers, as well as closer coordination between prosecutors, Delhi Police and forensic laboratories. He also directed that prosecutors be trained in the new criminal laws, electronic evidence and forensic investigation.

To improve accountability, Sandhu asked officials to analyse acquittals, identify lapses in investigation and prosecution, and take corrective action. Officials informed the meeting that a standing committee examines acquittal orders in criminal cases to identify such mistakes. Since August 2014, the committee has held 34 meetings covering 64,210 cases.

He also called for effective communication with victims and directed that cases involving women and children be prioritised.

The review sought a coordinated approach across agencies to reduce delays, improve the scrutiny of evidence and strengthen prosecution outcomes, with urgency and accountability guiding the functioning of the Directorate.