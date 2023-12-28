Delhi LG gives his nod to proposal to notify MTP Act, slams AAP

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Thursday approved a proposal by the health department to notify statutory reforms under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Act, 2021, which aims to provide universal access for women for abortion care, and the termination of certain pregnancies, officials confirmed. In a statement issued on Thursday, the LG’s office said, “The LG expressed grave displeasure and surprise that the matter was presented for approval after a lapse of more than two years, the communication for which was mailed by the central government to the GNCTD in December 2021.” (PTI)

The statement added, “While considering the significance of the issue and agreeing to the proposal, the LG directed the health department to ascertain the lapses leading to inordinate delay in processing the matter and asked to assign the responsibility and exercise caution in future.”

In response, health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that while the displeasure expressed in the LG’s note was taken in “good spirits” as it “goes further in firming the elected government’s resolve” to efficiently serve the people of Delhi, the Capital was only behind Odisha in issuing the notification for the MTP Act.

“The intention of Hon’ble Lt Governor regarding women is commendable and I would like to assure him regarding this Government’s commitment towards providing affordable and quality healthcare for all the citizens,” the minister said in a statement issued on Thursday.

“Health, being a state, subject, comes directly under the purview of the elected government and with great confidence it is assured that the elected government is equally sensitive towards universal healthcare for all, including women,” he added.

In 2021, the Centre made amendments to the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, highlighting that the opinion of only one registered medical practitioner will be required for the termination of pregnancies of up to 20 weeks’ gestation under special circumstances; while in case of pregnancies of 20-24 weeks, the opinion of two medical practitioners will be needed. The amended act also provided for the constitution of a medical board for granting permission for termination of pregnancy beyond 24 weeks under circumstances to be decided by medical board.