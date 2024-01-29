Delhi LG gives nod for transplantation of 130 trees from Old JNU Campus

Lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena has granted permission to transplant over 130 trees for the construction of a building for the Institute of Secretariat Training and Management (ISTM) on the Old JNU Campus, officials aware of the development said on Monday. Lieutenant governor VK Saxena (PTI)

The project site will cover an area of 1.75 hectare, which will see 132 native trees being transplanted to Mehrauli, and two exotic trees being felled, the LG office said.

In lieu of the trees being impacted, a total of 1,340 saplings will have to be planted for the project in the ratio of 1:10, with ₹76.38 lakh to be spent by the project proponent as cost for compensatory plantation, the officials added.

“The department of forest and wildlife informed the LG that 132 out of 134 trees of native species will be transplanted at Mehrauli and two trees of exotic species are proposed to be compensated for,” said an official of the LG office, stating that the project was approved last week.

The compensatory saplings will meanwhile be planted at the NTPC Eco park in Badarpur and this will include native species ranging from neem, Amaltas, peepal, Pilkhan, Gular, Bargad to Desi Kikar and Arjun, it said.

“The compensatory plantation cost of ₹76,38 lakh will be deposited in advance by ISTM. The LG’s permission for transplantation/felling of trees was sought under the provisions of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act (DPTA), 1994. Section 9 (3) of the Act empowers the tree officer to take a decision with regard to permission for felling/transplantation of trees. Further, Section 29 empowers the government to exempt in public interest any area or any species of trees from all or any of the provisions of this Act,” said the official.

Any construction project over an area of one hectare and requiring permission to fell trees has to be approved by the government. The project was first approved by Delhi’s environment minister and chief minister, before the file was sent to LG, who has to provide the final approval to any such permission.