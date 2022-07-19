Delhi LG green-lights CBI probe against former Hauz Khas sub-registrar
New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Monday approved investigation against two officials in alleged corruption cases, according to officials aware of the matter.
This is the fourth sanction accorded by the LG, who took over in May, for probe against government officials in alleged charges of corruption.
On Monday, Saxena approved a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Sanjay Kumar Hooda, a former sub-registrar (SR) in Hauz Khas, for alleged illegal transfer of land. He also gave his nod to an inquiry by the anti-corruption branch (ACB) against Arvind Kumar Nigam, a junior engineer (JE) in the Public Works Department, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, officials in the LG’s office said.
“Hooda had, in criminal connivance with private individuals, registered a sale deed in respect of notified government land worth crores measuring 8 bighas and 14 biswas in Saidul Ajaib, a prime south Delhi locality, as sub-registrar on December 23, 2019. Hooda, the SR of the area registered the sale deed in a prima facie case of illegality for financial benefits from the private individuals concerned, without proper verification and obtaining a no objection certificate from the office of land acquisition controller (LAC), south , and caused a huge loss to the state exchequer. The notified government gram sabha land in question was in possession of the forest department of the Delhi government,” a senior official in the LG office said, requesting anonymity.
The CBI had sought permission for investigation into the alleged criminal misconduct by Hooda on February 22, 2022, on the basis of acomplaint by the general public dated April 9, 2021. CBI had informed the LG office that a discreet inquiry established that prima facie there was merit in the complaint.
In the second case, the LG granted permission for the ACB to start inquiries against Arvind Kumar Nigam, JE PWD, under Section 17 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, for demanding and accepting illegal gratification for clearing bills. “Facts on file in the matter provided prima facie evidence that the JE demanded ₹ 2 lakh from a contractor for clearing a running bill for the work of construction of pavements of E-Type quarters in the campus of GTB Hospital, Delhi. The said contractor also transferred ₹1,26,000 to the JE’s brothers’ bank account,” a second official said.
The Delhi government did not comment on the matter.
-
-
-
-
