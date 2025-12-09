Search
Tue, Dec 09, 2025
Delhi LG inaugurates revamped Indian Red Cross Society hospital in Dilshad Garden

ByKarn Pratap Singh
Published on: Dec 09, 2025 04:24 am IST

Officials said the upgraded complex includes a modern building, waiting areas, improved out-patient department (OPD) and in-patient department (IPD) services, a laboratory, among other facilities.

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Monday inaugurated the revamped Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) hospital in east Delhi’s Dilshad Garden.

The redevelopment of the healthcare facility was carried out by the Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited (DPHCL) — formed to carry out civil works in police buildings — along with the new IRCS managing body and corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding, officials aware of the development said.

“Once an iconic facility built by IRCS, which is headed by the President of India nationally and by the LG in Delhi, the hospital is meant to serve the poorest. When I first visited the facility after taking over as the LG, it had a dilapidated crumbling structure with reducing patient footfall,” LG Saxena said in a social media post.

Officials said the upgraded complex includes a modern building, waiting areas, improved out-patient department (OPD) and in-patient department (IPD) services, a laboratory, physiotherapy facilities, and a cafeteria for attendants.

The LG’s statement said the hospital is set to become a quality centre for maternity and child care. It will also offer OPD services by super-speciality doctors and provide Ayush and diagnostic facilities. The campus has been made fully accessible for persons with disabilities through ramps and elevators.

Saxena also urged the area MLA Sanjay Goyal to ensure community participation and instructed officials to maintain the redeveloped facility properly.

