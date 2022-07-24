Delhi LG's message to Arvind Kejriwal after he skips event amid poster row
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday sent out a message to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal who missed a government event amid the Aam Aadmi Party’s allegations against the Delhi Police. The ruling AAP claimed that cops had “forcibly” put up Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pictures at the Delhi government event.
The Delhi Police comes under the purview of the union home ministry and this is the latest standoff between the AAP and the BJP, ruling at the centre.
At the event, Lieutenant Governor Saxena said he expected the chief minister to be present at the event. “I wanted chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to attend this event but due to some reasons, he could not,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
“This is a program where all of us should work together. I expect him to be present in future events to give a message that we want to work together for Delhi's development,” he added.
The comments come days after the LG recommended a CBI probe into the new Delhi liquor policy, prompting the BJP to slam the Kejriwal government. On Friday, as the recommendation was made, Kejriwal claimed that his deputy - Manish Sisodia - could be arrested soon.
Earlier this week, Lieutenant Governor Saxena had refused to grant permission for the Delhi chief minister’s Singapore visit for a summit.
These have been some of the standoffs between the Delhi government and the centre this week. On Sunday, the AAP's Gopal Rai claimed at a presser: "Last night, the Delhi Police reached the venue of the event and took control of the area. They forcibly put up banners carrying pictures of PM Modi... The banners belonging to the AAP government were torn off," Rai said, adding the Delhi Police also warned people to not touch banners carrying pictures of Modi."
Arvind Kejriwal later skipped the event at Asola Wildlife Sanctuary.
(With inputs from ANI)
-
‘Get rid of the coterie’: Rebel Sena MLA's 'suggestion' to Uddhav Thackeray
Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Gulabrao Patil on Sunday hit out at party president Uddhav Thackeray, alleging he did not give enough time to his legislators during his stint as the Maharashtra chief minister. Patil also said that Thackeray should get rid of the coterie around him, PTI reported. Several Shiv Senas who had joined the Eknath Shinde faction, blamed Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut for the strain in ties between the BJP and the Shiv Sena.
-
Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar route: First segment for Pune Metro Line 3 installed
The first ever segment for Pune Metro Line 3 between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar was installed on Friday at Hinjewadi where Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority, commissioner, Suhas Diwase was present along with other officials. The segment weighing 46 tonnes was lifted and erected at 11 metres height between proposed stations number 1 and 2 which will give a further boost to the ongoing work of 23km elevated Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Pune Metro Line 3.
-
30 injured, 5 critical as bus overturns on Solapur-Gangapur route
At least 30 passengers were injured on Sunday when the state transport bus overturned on the Solapur-Gangapur route near Maindargi village, an official from the state transport department said. At least five passengers were seriously injured in the accident, said officials. The bus was on its way from Solapur to Gangapur when the incident took place near Maindargi village at around 10:30 am. The state transport bus was on its way to Gangapur.
-
Former general manager of a company in Pune booked for data theft
A company's former general manager, who was denied promotion as chief executive officer (CEO), allegedly stole data and shared it with the competitor company. As per the complaint lodged by the company on Friday, the accused shared company's vital information with a competitor company without their consent and the company faced a loss of Rs 2-3 crores. Frustrated, the accused not only joined the competitor company but also shared business-related data with them.
-
Fake call centre: Uttarakhand STF to write to ED to probe money laundering angle
Expanding its horizon of investigation, the special task force of the Uttarakhand police will write to the enforcement directorate on Monday to probe the money laundering and hawala angle in the international fake call centre case, senior superintendent of police Ajay Singh said on Sunday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics