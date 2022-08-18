Delhi LG seeks action against senior IAS officer for accepting bribe

New Delhi: Lieutenant governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena has recommended action against Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Udit Prakash Rai for allegedly accepting a ₹50 lakh bribe to grant “undue favours” to an executive engineer in two corruption cases, officials in the LG office said on Wednesday.

Rai, a 2007-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre, is currently posted as a special secretary in the health and family welfare department of the Delhi government.

He did not comment on the matter.

“Rai during his tenure as the vice-chairman of Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board (DAMB), virtually let off executive engineer PS Meena in two disproportionate asset cases — one involving Meena’s son and the other involving his wife,” officials in the LG office said.

They said the inquiry report was submitted to the home ministry by a retired IAS officer on January 29, 2021.

“The LG made this recommendation to the ministry of home affairs (MHA) on the basis of a substantiated recommendation made by the CBI in a matter where Udit Prakash allegedly took a bribe of ₹50 lakh for extending undue favours to an executive engineer, PS Meena, in DAMB, by diluting punishment against him in two cases of corruption,” an official from the LG office said, requesting anonymity.