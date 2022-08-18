Delhi LG seeks action against senior IAS officer for accepting bribe
New Delhi: Lieutenant governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena has recommended action against Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Udit Prakash Rai for allegedly accepting a ₹50 lakh bribe to grant “undue favours” to an executive engineer in two corruption cases, officials in the LG office said on Wednesday.
Rai, a 2007-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre, is currently posted as a special secretary in the health and family welfare department of the Delhi government.
He did not comment on the matter.
“Rai during his tenure as the vice-chairman of Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board (DAMB), virtually let off executive engineer PS Meena in two disproportionate asset cases — one involving Meena’s son and the other involving his wife,” officials in the LG office said.
They said the inquiry report was submitted to the home ministry by a retired IAS officer on January 29, 2021.
“The LG made this recommendation to the ministry of home affairs (MHA) on the basis of a substantiated recommendation made by the CBI in a matter where Udit Prakash allegedly took a bribe of ₹50 lakh for extending undue favours to an executive engineer, PS Meena, in DAMB, by diluting punishment against him in two cases of corruption,” an official from the LG office said, requesting anonymity.
Bihar: Cops bust fake police station in Banka; mastermind absconding
The Bihar's Banka police have arrested a gang of five fraudsters, including two women, who have been running a parallel police station inside a guest house, just a stone's throw away from the Town station and the residence of superintendent of police. The matter came to light on Wednesday evening when the SHO of Town police station Shambhu Yadav saw a man and woman in uniform with country-made pistol instead of an official revolver.
Delhi’s Anti-Corruption Branch aims to clear 180 pending cases
New Delhi: The Delhi government's anti-corruption branch is aiming to finish investigation in 180 pending cases, officials aware of the development said, and added that some of them date back to 2010. The development is important in the backdrop of Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena taking a “serious view of the procedural lapses and delays” by the ACB. Officers in the ACB are brought on deputation from the Delhi Police.
Time to smash the handi again!
After a hiatus of two years, the Govindas in Mumbai are now all set for dahi handi as the Maharashtra government has lifted pandemic curbs across the city for the celebration. For such groups, the rivalry within the tradition is what keeps the festive spirit going. For Shivaji Khairnar of Hindu Ekta Dahi Handi Pathak in Jogeshwari, it is a sign of positivity after a long spread of negativity.
WATCH: 800 Karnataka school kids form 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' logo
Around 800 school children from government schools across Karnataka's Bidar district were seen creating the logo of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in a long human chain to pay tribute to 75 years of India's independence. The other wore white tops and black bottoms to form the '7' and '5' in the logo.
Family friend arrested for murdering two woman in NE Delhi’s Welcome
A day after a 70-year-old woman and her 48-year-old daughter-in-law were found murdered at their residence in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, police arrested a 21-year-old man, said to be a friend of the family, in connection with the case, officials said Wednesday. Shashank rushed out and told Sarthak Rai, 24. Police then registered a murder case and began an investigation.
