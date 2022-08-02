Delhi LG seeks explanation from ACB over delay in probing corruption cases

Lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena has asked anti-corruption branch (ACB) and the directorate of vigilance (DoV) to ensure that there is no delay in investigating complaints and cases of corruption against government officials. He also sought explanations from the department on cases and complaints that have been pending for more than a year -- some of them have been pending since 2012 -- and the said the same should be furnished to his office at the earliest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A statement issued by the LG’s office on Tuesday said the ACB has been directed to furnish a list of all such cases, citing reasons for pendency, to the LG’s office. Saxena’s office claimed that the move is aimed at the speedy disposal of cases.

“LG has also issued strict instructions to the DoV and all departments to carefully consider all cases and complaints referred to them for comments and examination and ensure that the same are provided within a fixed time frame after judicious application of mind,” his office stated.

The new directions have come amid an ongoing tussle between Saxena and the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government; the LG has also recently ordered an ACB probe into the alleged irregularities in the construction of seven temporary hospitals to treat Covid-19 last year by the AAP government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The LG’s directions came in the wake of several cases of alleged corruption against government officials that were put to him and displayed serious non-application of mind and inordinate delays by the departments and agencies concerned. While there were many cases of investigation pending since as long as 2012-2017, in others, the administrative departments had not furnished their comments and in some, the DoV had submitted self-contradictory recommendations for grant of sanction,” Saxena’s office said.

Saxena also directed the DoV to ensure that requests from ACB are submitted for his consideration only after due diligence by the administrative departments concerned and the comments of the administrative department should be put on record without fail and it should be ensured that the recommendations made by the various agencies are to farthest possible extent, not in variance with each other and are not self contradictory, the office said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}