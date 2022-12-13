Delhi LG transfers 28 tax and trade dept officials

At least 28 grade B and C officials were transferred from the trade and taxes department of the Delhi government on Monday, according to an order seen by HT.

An official in the Lieutenant Governor’s (LG) office said many of the transferred officials were posted in the department for 5 to 7 years. “The transfers were done with an aim of bringing about objectivity, accountability and transparency in the department. These transfers have been effected by the chief secretary, at the behest of LG VK Saxena, who has been insisting on zero tolerance to corruption, total probity, complete accountability and an enabling environment for ease of doing business in Delhi, ever since he took over,” said the official.

Only those officials who have never worked earlier in the department have been posted, while all others, who were on repeat postings, have been removed, the above quoted official stated.

These middle level officials are at the cutting edge of the department’s public interface, said an official. They are the ones who are entrusted with the assessment, supervision, inspection and enforcement powers of the department, the official added.