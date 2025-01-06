New Delhi, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Monday unveiled two black granite panther sculptures at Janki Chowk, the bustling crossroads of sectors 20, 22 and 23, in DDA's flagship Dwarka sub-city, an official statement said. Delhi LG unveils two black granite panther sculptures at Dwarka

Weighing 1.5 tonnes each, the sculptures have been placed at prominent location frequented by residents and visitors heading towards iconic destinations such as Bharat Vandana Park in Sector 20, the DDA Golf Course in Sector 24, and the state-of-the-art Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Sector 25, serving as a visual landmark and a reflection of the vibrant spirit of the sub-city, it said.

The panther, embodying agility, strength and grace, resonates with the aspirations of a modern suburbs while reflecting the coexistence of nature and development, it added.

The installation aims to serve as a visual landmark and point of interest, integrating art with urban infrastructure, aligning with the larger vision of transforming Dwarka into a world-class hub that balances functionality with elegance, the statement said.

The Delhi Development Authority is working towards enhancing infrastructure in Dwarka sub-city, completing several projects, including construction of affordable to premium houses, it said.

The area has seen major progress in development of roads, FOBs, community centres, and improvement in drainage systems, ensuring a seamless and efficient urban experience for the local residents, it added.

According to the statement, a significant milestone has been achieved in the rejuvenation of storm water channels 2 and 5 ensuring better water management and urban efficiency.

Dwarka is also emerging as a sports and recreation hub. The recent inauguration of the country's longest golf course in Sector-24, spanning 7,377 yards. It offers state-of-the-art facilities, including an 18-hole course, a driving range, a clubhouse, a swimming pool, and a Golf Academy to nurture budding golfers, it said.

Centres of Excellence are also being established in Dwarka for sports like wrestling, boxing, tennis, and hockey, further strengthening Delhi's position in the sports sector, the statement added.

The 200-crore Bharat Vandana Park, currently under development, will further expand the green cover in Dwarka, providing open spaces and eco-friendly recreational areas, the statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.