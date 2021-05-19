Delhi lockdown: Govt teams to help migrants who want to return home

The state government has formed multiple teams across Delhi’s 11 districts to identify migrant workers who want to return to their home towns or villages due to the ongoing lockdown in order to make necessary arrangements for their travel, a senior Delhi government official said.

The move comes after the Supreme Court last week directed the Centre and the governments of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to provide dry ration and meals to labourers in the National Capital Region (NCR), as well as to ensure they have transportation if they wish to return home. The Delhi government has, to this effect, now directed districts to compile lists of workers who wish to go back home.

“Each team comprises a revenue official, labour inspector and a police official. We have formed three to four teams in each district. The teams are visiting spots like construction sites to speak to migrant workers. We are asking people to register if they want to return home,” said a senior revenue department official aware of the matter .

In south-west Delhi, officials are surveying all construction sites and clusters where a large population of migrant workers is present.

With the lockdown in Delhi gradually being extended, this time till May 24, migrant workers said they fear that the curbs may continue for a while.

“Some people we met at the construction site didn’t want to go immediately but they said they might leave if the curbs are extended for a longer period,” said an official.

Apart from the survey, the teams are also telling migrant workers about hunger relief centres made in each district to provide food to people. In the east district, officials said none of the workers they have spoken to said they want to return.

Officials managing the government’s helpline for migrant workers said majority of callers ask about financial assistance and renewal of their membership under construction workers board.