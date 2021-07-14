Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi logs 77 single-day Covid-19 cases; 1 death in 24 hours
delhi news

Delhi logs 77 single-day Covid-19 cases; 1 death in 24 hours

Delhi on Monday reported 45 fresh Covid-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise in over than a year; however, the positivity rate on Wednesday saw a marginal rise to 0.10 per cent from Monday's 0.08 per cent.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 05:19 PM IST
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said that the administration has just over 168,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine left in stock. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Delhi recorded 77 cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in a single day, thereby taking the cumulative tally of the national capital to 1,435,281, according to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Wednesday. During this time only one fatality was recorded following which the death toll of the city now stands at 25,021.

As many as 71 recoveries have been reported in the past 24 hours, which took the total number of recoveries in Delhi to 1,409,572. Wednesday’s daily case count figure is a rise from Monday’s when the city witnessed the lowest single-day rise in over a year with 45 cases. Notably, Delhi did not release the Covid-19 bulletin on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported.

In comparison to Monday’s numbers, the positivity rate has also seen a marginal hike from 0.08% to 0.10% on Wednesday. However, Wednesday’s fatality count is two less than Monday’s when three people succumbed to the virus. As many as 76,095 samples were tested in the previous 24 hours.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said that the administration has just over 168,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine left in stock, and announced that the vaccination centres will have to be shut from Wednesday. “We have the capability to administer 300,000-400,000 doses a day. But there is a shortage of vaccines. We have received a small stock of 150,000 Covishield doses on Monday night; we have around 168,000 doses which will not last beyond Tuesday or half of Wednesday,” he added.

Meanwhile, recent government data showed that with 952 active black fungus cases, the national capital had more active cases of the post-Covid complication than that of Covid-19 till July 6. It also revealed that till July 6, Delhi’s overall tally of black fungus cases stood at 1,656.

As per Wednesday’s health bulletin data, Delhi has administered 9,073,103 doses of Covid-19 vaccine till date, of which, 129,054 accounts for the last 24 hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new delhi covid-19 coronavirus

Related Stories

delhi news

Delhi had more active cases of black fungus than those of Covid-19: Govt data

PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 09:22 AM IST
delhi news

Vaccine doses near end, Delhi might shut centres tomorrow

UPDATED ON JUL 13, 2021 07:13 PM IST
delhi news

Delhi's daily Covid-19 tally falls below 50-mark; death toll at 25,018

PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 08:41 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Happy doggo slides right into netizens’ hearts via snow covered slope. Watch

Pet rat learns to stack its bowls. ‘Starting a ratstaurant?’ wonder netizens

Tiny kitten steals big German shepherd dog’s favourite spot. Watch what he does

Baby elephant Luna gives cameraperson a little fright in adorable video. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
HP Board Class 12 Result 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
IBPS exam
Kerala SSLC Result 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
NEET 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP