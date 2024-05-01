Delhi Lt governor seeks report from Delhi Police on bomb threat to schools

Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena has sought an urgent report from the Delhi Police after at least 50 schools in the national Capital received emails citing bomb threats inside school premises. Police and fire department personnel outside Mother Mary’s School at Mayur Vihar. (PTI photo)

L-G will also be visiting one of the schools, DAV Model Town, which received the threat email.

“Spoke to the police commissioner and sought a detailed report into the bomb threats at schools in Delhi-NCR. Directed Delhi Police to carry out a thorough search in school premises, identify the culprits and ensure there are no lapses,” the LG posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Delhi Police however said that the calls appeared to be hoax urging parents and school authorities not to panic.

“Some schools of Delhi received E-mails regarding bomb threats. Delhi Police has conducted thorough check of all such schools as per protocol. Nothing objectionable has been found. It appears that these calls seem to be hoax. We request the public not to panic and maintain peace”, Delhi Police posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, Delhi education minister Atishi also posted about the situation and said no bomb has been recovered from any school so far.

“Some schools have received bomb threats today morning. Students have been evacuated and those premises are being searched by Delhi Police. So far nothing has been found in any of the schools. We are in constant touch with the Police and the schools. Would request parents and citizens not to panic. School authorities will be in touch with parents wherever needed,” posted Atishi on X.

All schools that received the threat have been evacuated and at most schools, students have been asked to leave their school bags in their classes.

Several schools across NCR that didn’t receive the threat have also been evacuated as a precautionary measure from the school administration.

According to latest reports from the Delhi Police, at least 15 schools each in south and west districts and 10 schools each in southwest, east and northeast have confirmed receiving the threat.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that multiple distress calls regarding bomb threats were received from various school authorities as well as the Delhi Police officers.

“There were repeated calls from one place. As of now we can say that bomb threat calls from nearly 60 schools were received at our fire control room. Our fire tenders returned from some schools as they were already evacuated and checked. The numbers may increase,” said Garg.

Vidyasagar Mishra, DCP Noida said two schools in Noida received bomb threats.

“The bomb threats have been received at two schools in Noida, including DPS in Sector 30 and DPS in Sector 122. However, as a precaution, several other nearby schools are being evacuated by the authorities. Checking has been done at both schools and no explosive device has been found so far”, Mishra said.

In Central Noida, Hridesh Katheria, additional DCP said, “The DPS school in Knowledge Park 5 received a bomb threat in the morning after which it was checked by police as well as a bomb disposal squad, but no explosive device was found. Later around 10 am, Aster Public School in Sector 3, Greater Noida west also alerted police about a bomb threat following which it was evacuated, and checking is being carried out here. At some other schools in the area where bomb threats have not been received, parents are demanding to take back their children.”