At least 12 NCR schools receive threats; bomb disposal squads on campuses

At least 12 schools in the National Capital Region (NCR) received bomb threats via email on Wednesday morning, prompting the authorities to rush bomb detection, bomb disposal teams, and fire service personnel for search operations on the campuses. Local police and bomb disposal teams were rushed to the schools. (HT PHOTO)

Education minister Atishi requested parents not to panic and added that students had been evacuated and the Delhi Police were searching the schools. “So far nothing has been found in any of the schools. We are in constant touch with the Police and the schools,” she wrote on X. “School authorities will be in touch with parents wherever needed.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

One person is suspected to be behind the threat and security agencies, including the Delhi Police Special Cell, were looking at its source.

Delhi Public School (Dwarka), Delhi Public School (Vasant Kunj), Delhi Public School (RK Puram), Amity School (Pushp Vihar), Amity School (Saket), Sanskrit School (Chanakyapuri), Mother Mary School (Mayur Vihar), St Mary’s (Dwarka), and DAV (Vikaspuri) were the schools in Delhi that received the threat.

Deputy police commissioner (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said that they received the information via email early in the morning. He added local police and bomb disposal teams rushed to the spot and started searching the premises.

At least three schools in Noida and Greater Noida—Delhi Public School Noida (Sector 30), Delhi Public School (Sector 122) Delhi Public School(Knowledge Park 5, Greater Noida)—were also evacuated after they received bomb threats over email.

Parents received a message about the threat at 8.30am on Wednesday. “This is to inform you that the school has received an email that threatens the safety and security of the students. As a precautionary measure, we are sending the students back home immediately. Private commuters please arrange to collect your child from the school premises as soon as possible from the respective gates.”

A Noida Police spokesperson said senior officials were at the schools where the bomb threats were reported. “Taking cognizance of the threats, checking and necessary action is being taken in and around the schools.”

Manish Mishra, additional deputy police commissioner (Noida), said intensive checking was being carried out. “All students have been evacuated and bomb disposal squads have been dispatched here as well.”