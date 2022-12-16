Delhi madrasa teacher held for raping 12-year-old for 1 month

A 12-year-old boy was allegedly raped by his teacher at a madrasa in north Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla, police officers aware of the matter said on Thursday, adding that the accused has been arrested.

According to police, the matter came to light on Wednesday, when the boy’s parents reported the matter at the Sarai Rohilla police station. “The boy had joined the madrasa in August and over the last one month, he was sodomised by the accused. According to the parents, the boy has been sexually assaulted at least three-four times. The accused used to give something to the boy to make him unconscious,” an officer aware of the matter said.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the accused has been identified as Mohammed Isran, 24, a resident of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

The investigator quoted above said the boy was too scared to inform his parents about the abuse he was suffering, and police suspect that the teacher had threatened him. “The boy finally gathered courage and informed his parents on Wednesday, following which they reported the matter to police,” the officer said.

Based on the complaint, a case under section 377 (Unnatural offences) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act was registered, and an investigation was taken up.

The officer said that three teams were formed to nab Isran, and acting on a tip off, the officers were sent to his home village in Saharanpur. After a search operation, he was arrested from within the village, the officer said, adding that Isran has been brought to Delhi and his interrogation is underway.

Police are also trying to ascertain if Isran sexually assaulted other students at the madrasa, police said.

On Thursday afternoon, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo visited the spot. “It’s an unrecognised madrasa, and 24 children from Bihar and UP were kept there along with teachers. No separate facilities like bathroom were provided to them,” he told news agency ANI, adding that the Child Welfare Committee has been asked to rescue and rehabilitate the children.

Kanoongo also alleged that the Delhi government did not take any action against the madrasa.