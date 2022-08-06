Delhi man held for attacking friend with a knife

A 35-year-old man who was out on parole has been arrested for allegedly attacking his childhood friend with a knife after he allegedly he refused to give the man ₹500 for liquor. The incident was reported from Central Delhi’s IP Estate area on July 3.

Deputy commissioner of police (Central) Shweta Chauhan identified the suspect as Vikranta alias Chela, who has been convicted and sentenced to life in a murder case. He was released on parole on May 15.

Police said a control room call was received on Wednesday regarding the assault with a knife that took place at Takia Kale Khan. The wife of the victim said she rushed her husband to Lok Nayak Hospital for treatment as some unknown person assaulted him with a sharp weapon. When police reached the hospital, the injured Abdulla (35) said he sustained a deep cut on the left side of the neck and named Vikranta as the attacker, police said.

Police, using informants, apprehended Vikranta from Yamuna Khadar near Signature Bridge and the weapon used in the crime -- a paper cutter -- was recovered from him, Chauhan said.

During interrogation, police said, it was revealed that Vikranta was earlier arrested in a case of murder along with two associates. He was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for life and has been in jail since 2009. He was released on parole on May 15, police said.

“The man is a childhood friend of the victim. On Wednesday, he came to meet Abdulla and demanded money for liquor. When he refused, Vikranta attacked him,” the DCP said.