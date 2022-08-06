Delhi man held for attacking friend with a knife
A 35-year-old man who was out on parole has been arrested for allegedly attacking his childhood friend with a knife after he allegedly he refused to give the man ₹500 for liquor. The incident was reported from Central Delhi’s IP Estate area on July 3.
Deputy commissioner of police (Central) Shweta Chauhan identified the suspect as Vikranta alias Chela, who has been convicted and sentenced to life in a murder case. He was released on parole on May 15.
Police said a control room call was received on Wednesday regarding the assault with a knife that took place at Takia Kale Khan. The wife of the victim said she rushed her husband to Lok Nayak Hospital for treatment as some unknown person assaulted him with a sharp weapon. When police reached the hospital, the injured Abdulla (35) said he sustained a deep cut on the left side of the neck and named Vikranta as the attacker, police said.
Police, using informants, apprehended Vikranta from Yamuna Khadar near Signature Bridge and the weapon used in the crime -- a paper cutter -- was recovered from him, Chauhan said.
During interrogation, police said, it was revealed that Vikranta was earlier arrested in a case of murder along with two associates. He was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for life and has been in jail since 2009. He was released on parole on May 15, police said.
“The man is a childhood friend of the victim. On Wednesday, he came to meet Abdulla and demanded money for liquor. When he refused, Vikranta attacked him,” the DCP said.
Fatehpuri Masjid: Delhi HC issues notices to authorities over illegal shops
The Delhi high court on Friday sought to know the Centre and the state government's stand on a plea against the alleged illegal construction of shops outside the Fatehpuri Masjid, a 17th century heritage building in Chandni Chowk. It also sought removal of illegal parking spaces outside monuments such as Turkman Gate, Ajmeri gate and Jama Masjid.
Delhi’s directorate of education serves termination notice to 72 teachers
Delhi government's directorate of education (DoE) on Friday sent termination notices to 72 Delhi government school teachers after the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board found that there was a mismatch between the biometrics and photographs submitted by the individuals during the DSSSB exam. According to officials, these teachers have been working in Delhi schools for at least a year on probation.
MCM office relocates to Sector 8
Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Manesar has relocated its main office to Sector 8 due to lack of space in its previous Sector 1 building near IMT Chowk, said officials on Friday. According to MCM officials, they moved to their new office on August 1, with most of its wings under one roof. The civic body has rented its new office, located on the third floor of the Cyberwalk building near Akash Hospital.
Har Ghar Tiranga: MCD to distribute flags, illuminate flyovers, govt buildings
Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be co-ordinating the distribution of around 2 million nation flags under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign announced by the central government to mark 75 years of Independence this year. The civic body plans to deploy its education department for distributing 560,000 flags while 1.5 million flags will be sent to the 12 administrative zones -- works out to about 120,000 flags per zone.
AAP govt does not share Cabinet notes timely, says LG; state lashes out
The office of the Delhi's lieutenant governor has accused the state government of not sharing the cabinet note ahead of the meeting of the council of ministers which, it claimed, is a violation of the transaction of business rules. According to officials in the LG office, the transaction of business rules mandate that cabinet proposals must be shared with the LG 48 hours in advance.
