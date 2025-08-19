Delhi: Man killed while repairing children’s ride at crowded amusement park

A 22-year-old man was electrocuted to death while repairing a children’s ride at an amusement park outside ARSS shopping mall in Jwalaheri, Paschim Vihar in west Delhi on August 15. The incident took place at 6.30pm when scores of people and children were present due to the Independence Day holiday. The victim was also the ride operator. (Representational image)

A case of negligent conduct with machinery and causing death by negligence was registered under sections 289 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against unknown people at the Paschim Vihar East police station, police said.

“The victim, identified as Vinit Singh, operated a children’s ride in the entertainment park in front of the ARSS Mall for the past year. He suffered an electric shock after coming in contact with the ride. We have registered a case and are probing what led to the electrocution,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sachin Sharma.

The amusement park, which has 12 rides, was closed to the public afterwards to avoid any further mishaps and for investigation purposes, police said, adding that it was run by a private firm and not by the ARSS shopping mall management.

The ARSS shopping mall management could not be reached for a comment as their mobile and landline numbers available online were either switched off or did not exist.

Ankit Badsiwal,19, a witness to the electrocution incident, said that he was operating a Ferris wheel when he saw a crowd gathered around the four-seater Dolphin ride, a type of merry-go-round.

“My first thought was that someone had fallen off the ride. I rushed there and found the Dolphin ride operator, Vinit Singh, lying unconscious. He was repairing the ride when he suffered an electric shock. He was barefoot and not wearing any safety gear such as gloves. Nobody was in the ride as it was not working due to some glitches,” said Badsiwal.

Vinit was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment, he added.