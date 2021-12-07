Delhi: Man kills his three-month-old child after altercation with wife

A man allegedly killed his three-month-old child by slamming him against a wall at his residence in outer Delhi’s Samta Vihar area on the night of December 3, according to police.

The man, identified as 26-year-old Ravi Rai, killed his child after he was enraged following an altercation with his wife, said the police, adding that he was arrested from the crime scene soon afterwards.

Brijendra Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (outer-north), said at 10.30pm that night, the police control room received a call about the incident in Samta Vihar’s Mangal Bazar Road locality. A police team reached the house and found Rai at the crime scene in an inebriated state.

“The baby boy was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The medico-legal case (MLC) of the child showed his skull was broken,” said DCP Yadav.

The police said neighbours told them the couple had been residing in the neighbourhood for nearly a month and they could often be heard quarrelling. Rai was not employed while his wife worked in Azadpur Mandi.

The neighbours told the police that on the night of December 3, the couple were heard quarrelling; and soon afterwards, the child’s mother rushed out of the house, saying Rai killed their boy.

Police said they were trying to find out the reason behind the quarrel that led to the child’s killing.