Delhi: Man kills wife for refusing to cook for him
A man stabbed his 28-year-old wife to death, allegedly because she refused to cook for him after an argument, in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai on Monday morning.
Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said the suspect, Dharmender (25), who works as a cleaner at a restaurant, is at large and efforts are being made to bring him in.
The victim was identified as Renu, who worked as a domestic help.
When police reached the spot, the injured woman was taken to a private hospital nearby where she was declared dead on arrival.
“On further enquiry, it was revealed that the woman was stabbed by her husband following a quarrel near her home. The husband fled the spot after the incident,” Jaiker said, adding that a case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Mehrauli police station.
During a preliminary probe, the police found that Dharmender is an alleged alcoholic and that the couple used to have regular fights because he used to demand money to buy liquor.
“On Sunday evening, she didn’t cook food and in the morning at about 7 am, she left for her work without telling him. He got infuriated, therefore, he bought one knife from a nearby shop. When she came back around 11 am, they again had a heated argument and she again refused to cook food for him. So, he took the knife and stabbed her several times outside a jhuggi in the same compound and ran away from there,” Jaiker said.
