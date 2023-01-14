Delhi: Man named Shooter shoots guest at birthday party

A 36-year-old man was shot in the face during celebratory firing in a birthday party at a a house in south Delhi’s Jonapur village near Fatehpur Beri on Friday night, police said on Saturday, and added that the 34-year-old accused has been arrested.

Police said that the Fatehpur Beri police station received a call on Friday around 8.30 pm reporting firing in Jonapur village in which a man was injured. A police team reached the spot and learnt that the firing took place during a birthday party at a house. “A few people were drinking and eating on the terrace. A man identified by the host as Ranpal alias Shooter opened fire during the party in which one of the guests, Pamod Kumar, suffered injurites to his face,” said deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chowdhary.

Pramod, 36, was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre where is undergoing treatment, police said.

Pramod’s brother, Vinod Kumar, 41, alleged that it was a deliberate act. He said that he was also present at the party, and the bullet pierced Pramod’s face near the right eye and exited the head near his ear. Vinod said his brother’s condition is serious.

In his statement to the police, Vinod said that Ranpal shot at least nine bullets at the party in the air. He also claimed that Ranpal was carrying three pistols with him.

“We reached the venue around 7.30pm on a bike. We went to the terrace of the house where 70-80 guests were having drinks and snacks.

“A local criminal Ranpal alias Shooter, was also consuming liquor with his associates. Ranpal pulled out three guns and started firing in the air. He fired six shots before my brother asked him to stop and leave, as he did not want anyone to get hurt in the celebratory fire,” said Vinod.

He further said that Ranpal and his associates became angry, and left the terrace. “They went to the courtyard on the ground floor where the DJ was playing music and started dancing. Ranpal again fired in the air.” Vinod told the police.

“My brother looked down from the terrace and asked Ranpal why he was still shooting. At this, Ranpal aimed the gun towards my brother and fired a bullet that pierced through my brother’s face. Thereafter, Ranpal and his associates fled in a car, leaving behind their other car,” said Vinod.

DCP Chowdhary said that the statement of Pramod was recorded at the hospital, and a case of attempt to murder and use of firearm was registered. Through technical investigation, the location of Ranpal was traced to Rani Bagh in northwest Delhi, from where he was arrested, the DCP said.

“A countrymade pistol used in the offence was recovered from Ranpal. He is previously involved in four cases, including another attempt to murder, and assault on government officials on duty, registered between 2016 and 2020 at the Fatehpur Beri police station,” an investigator said.