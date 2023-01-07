Home / Cities / Others / Village head held for celebratory firing with carbine

Village head held for celebratory firing with carbine

others
Published on Jan 07, 2023 12:14 AM IST

The district police on Friday arrested the village head of Matuni under Khorabar police station of the district for firing in the air with carbine during dance and celebrations in the village on Wednesday night. The accused Vijay Pratap Singh, is the son of former state secretary of the Samajwadi Party Kunwar Pratap Singh.

(Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur

The video of firing was uploaded by someone and it became viral on the social media. SP city KK Bishnoi said police have registered a case against Singh.

Taking notice of the viral video, SSP Gorakhpur Gurav Grover constituted team for the arrest of the accused and Singh was arrested in the wee hours of Friday.

SSP Gorakhpur Gaurav Grover said that they were investigating the case from all aspects and also focussing to find clue regarding the gang supplying carbine to Singh. He said Vijay Pratap Singh had also opened fire during panchayat elections in 2020 and was arrested.

According to reports, police had found a video of Vijay Partap Singh with Osama, son of late Shahabuddin- mafia-turned-Member of Parliament from Siwan in Bihar, and that they were verifying this connection. Sources said Vijay Partap Singh was married in Siwan district and had close relations with the family of Shahabuddin.

