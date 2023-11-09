A 30-year-old man killed his wife, 24, by strangling her with her chunni at their house at Sarita Vihar in southeast Delhi, police officers aware of the case said, adding that the accused was arrested soon after the murder. Delhi man strangles wife to death with chunni

Police identified the accused as Mohammad Afaan, originally from Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh, who worked odd jobs and lived with his homemaker wife Sabira and three children aged between one and nine at a rented flat in Aali village in Sarita Vihar.

The children were at home when the murder occurred on Wednesday morning, police said.

Giving details of the case, a police officer, on condition of anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to the media, said that the couple fought over a domestic issue on Tuesday night. “The quarrel continued through the night, and at around 5.30am on Wednesday, Afaan killed Sabira. He then fled the house, leaving the woman’s body and the children behind,” said the officer.

The eldest child then informed Sabira’s sister about the incident, who called the police. Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said that soon afterwards, Afaan was arrested from the neighbourhood. “Afaan strangled his wife with her chunni,” said the DCP.

