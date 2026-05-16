Delhi mandates e-KYC for license under refresher training course

New Delhi: The transport department has directed all registered motor driving training schools and zonal offices to implement biometric attendance and Aadhaar-based e-KYC for refresher training courses linked to driving licence renewals, according to an order issued on May 7. The order stated that the move is aimed at streamlining attendance and identity verification for drivers undergoing refresher training courses. (HT)

The order stated that the move is aimed at streamlining attendance and identity verification for drivers undergoing refresher training courses. These courses are mandatory for the renewal of heavy motor vehicle (HMV) driving licences in Delhi.

“A module is developed by NIC (National Informatics Centre) for bio-metric attendance and Aadhaar based e-KYC for refresher training courses in the Driving School License (DSL) application,” the order read.

The department further directed all DTOs/MDTSS registered in Delhi and zonal offices to implement the usage of software/module developed by NIC for biometric attendance and Aadhaar based e-KYC for the refresher training course.

Officials said the system is expected to standardise verification procedures across refresher training centres operating in the Capital. The order also mentioned that a list of UIDAI-certified biometric authentication fingerprint devices compatible with the attendance and e-KYC module had been enclosed with the communication.

According to information available on the Delhi transport department’s website, refresher training certificates are mandatory for commercial drivers seeking renewal of heavy motor vehicle licences. The training programme was made compulsory in October 1998.

The department currently authorises several institutes and motor driving training schools across Delhi to conduct refresher training programmes. These include the Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR) at Loni Road and Sarai Kale Khan, the Automobile Association of Upper India in south Delhi, the Driver Training Institute at Burari and multiple private motor driving training schools operating under departmental approval.

As per the transport department’s website, the refresher training programme is conducted over one or two days depending on the institute, and drivers are required to submit the training certificate while applying for commercial licence renewal.

The May 7 order has also asked all district transport officers to submit a compliance report regarding implementation of the biometric attendance and e-KYC system.