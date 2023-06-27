Watch: On busy road, 3 men rob 1 lakh from motorcyclist in Delhi's Mandoli

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BySanskriti Falor
Jun 27, 2023 03:10 PM IST

In a CCTV footage, a man, holding a bag, can be seen sitting on the pillion of a bike. As the motorcycle starts to move, two men can been coming towards it.

Three people were caught on CCTV as they publicly robbed a man of 1 lakh in Delhi's Mandoli Area on June 19. The police has registered a case and efforts are underway to catch the robbers, Delhi Police said.

The two men snatch the bag, dragging the pillion rider on the road, and run away. (Twitter/Screengrab)

In a CCTV footage posted by news agency ANI, a man, holding a bag, can be seen sitting on the pillion of a bike. As the motorcycle starts to move, two men can been coming towards it.

The two men snatch the bag, dragging the pillion rider on the road, and run away. Across the road, a man on a bike can be seen waiting for the two robbers. The duo sit on the pillion of the bike and ride away.

2 men robbed of 2 lakh at new Pragati Maidan tunnel

Four men, on Saturday afternoon, on two motorcycles had waylaid a taxi inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel and robbed the passengers of a cab at gunpoint, police officers aware of the case said on Sunday. They added that the bikers fled with around 2 lakh in cash.

Police said that though the tunnel has around 16 security guards, no CCTV cameras have been installed in the structure. However, Public Works Department (PWD) officials said that CCTV cameras had been installed in the tunnel, though they did not confirm how many cameras were operational.

“As per the complaint, the two hired an Ola cab from near Red Fort. As they entered the Pragati Maidan tunnel from Ring Road, four people on two motorcycles intercepted their cab and robbed them of the cash bag at gunpoint,” said Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal.

Sanskriti Falor

