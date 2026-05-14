New Delhi, Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review sanitation arrangements and monsoon preparedness, directing civic officials to strengthen cleanliness measures and ensure better coordination among departments ahead of the rainy season. Delhi mayor directs civic officials to strengthen cleanliness measures before monsoon

According to the statement, the meeting, held at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi headquarters, was attended by Deputy Mayor Monika Pant, Leader of the House Jai Bhagwan Yadav, MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar, senior engineers and sanitation department officials.

During the meeting, Wahi directed the concerned departments to further strengthen sanitation arrangements through mutual coordination and said cleanliness measures and monsoon-related preparations should be accorded the highest priority before the onset of rains.

"Officials are directed to ensure special cleanliness drives along the national capital's borders and entry routes so that people arriving in Delhi are presented with a cleaner image of the city," the mayor said in a statement.

He asked officials to ensure better coordination with the Public Works Department , flood control department, Delhi Jal Board and other agencies to prevent any problems during the monsoon season.

To strengthen accountability, Wahi directed that the contact numbers of sanitation and other nodal officers in every ward be displayed on notice boards so that residents can directly approach the concerned officials to resolve their problems, the statement read.

Addressing the meeting, MCD Commissioner Khirwar said sanitation was the corporation's most important task and all officials should work on it in mission mode. He directed officers to conduct regular field inspections and monitor cleanliness arrangements at the ground level.

"Additional resources had been provided across various zones to improve sanitation arrangements and informed that a waste management plan had been prepared to strengthen cleanliness at sensitive locations," Khirwar said in the statement.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.