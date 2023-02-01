Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi mayor election: Third time lucky? Amid AAP-BJP row, MCD to meet on Feb 6

Delhi mayor election: Third time lucky? Amid AAP-BJP row, MCD to meet on Feb 6

delhi news
Updated on Feb 01, 2023 06:19 PM IST

Delhi mayoral polls: At the heart of the AAP-BJP dispute are 10 nominated members and their right to cast votes.

AAP and BJP Delhi councilors shout slogans during the oath ceremony and election of mayor and deputy mayor at the MCD Civic Centre, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
AAP and BJP Delhi councilors shout slogans during the oath ceremony and election of mayor and deputy mayor at the MCD Civic Centre, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
ByHT News Desk

The Delhi mayoral election will be held on Monday (Feb 6) after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena accepted a proposal by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to convene the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House on that date. This will be the third time lawmakers from the national capital's civic body will gather to choose a mayor and deputy mayor since Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party beat the Bharatiya Janata Party in December's election. The MCD itself had proposed February 10 as the date, sources told news agency PTI.

The two previous attempts - on January 6 and January 25 - ended in stalemates after violence over allowing nominated members the right to vote.

READ | Delhi mayoral polls delayed again after ruckus in the House

Traditionally, aldermen, as they are referred to, do not have this privilege.

Monday's MCD meeting will be keenly observed given critical deadlines.

If the stalemate continues beyond February 15, the House cannot pass its budget and, if it continues past February 24, councillors face disqualification.

Also keenly observed will be a Supreme Court hearing on Friday regarding a petition by AAP mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi asking for elections. The petition also asks the court to restrain nominated councillors from voting.

READ | Supreme Court to hear AAP plea over Delhi mayor election on Feb 3

The crux of the AAP-BJP dispute are 10 nominated members and their right to cast votes. These members were nominated by LG VK Saxena.

The AAP is adamant that these members do not have the right to vote, and has accused the BJP of trying to 'illegally maintain control' of the Delhi civic body.

In December the BJP won 104 of the MCD's 250 seats. The AAP won 132.

READ | AAP wins 134 seats in MCD polls, ends BJP's 15-year reign

In addition to these 250 councillors, 14 MLAs, and 10 parliamentarians form the electoral college. Of these 274 voters, the AAP has 150 and the BJP 113.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
delhi news arvind kejriwal
delhi news arvind kejriwal
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out