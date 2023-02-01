Delhi mayor election: Third time lucky? Amid AAP-BJP row, MCD to meet on Feb 6

The Delhi mayoral election will be held on Monday (Feb 6) after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena accepted a proposal by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to convene the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House on that date. This will be the third time lawmakers from the national capital's civic body will gather to choose a mayor and deputy mayor since Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party beat the Bharatiya Janata Party in December's election. The MCD itself had proposed February 10 as the date, sources told news agency PTI.

The two previous attempts - on January 6 and January 25 - ended in stalemates after violence over allowing nominated members the right to vote.

Traditionally, aldermen, as they are referred to, do not have this privilege.

Monday's MCD meeting will be keenly observed given critical deadlines.

If the stalemate continues beyond February 15, the House cannot pass its budget and, if it continues past February 24, councillors face disqualification.

Also keenly observed will be a Supreme Court hearing on Friday regarding a petition by AAP mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi asking for elections. The petition also asks the court to restrain nominated councillors from voting.

The crux of the AAP-BJP dispute are 10 nominated members and their right to cast votes. These members were nominated by LG VK Saxena.

The AAP is adamant that these members do not have the right to vote, and has accused the BJP of trying to 'illegally maintain control' of the Delhi civic body.

In December the BJP won 104 of the MCD's 250 seats. The AAP won 132.

In addition to these 250 councillors, 14 MLAs, and 10 parliamentarians form the electoral college. Of these 274 voters, the AAP has 150 and the BJP 113.

