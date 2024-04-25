Delhi mayoral polls, scheduled on April 26, postponed; no presiding officer yet

Delhi mayoral polls, scheduled to be held on April 26, have been cancelled at the last moment on Thursday as no presiding officer was appointed, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi said in its notice. The Aam Aadmi Party alleged that it was the Lt Governor's office that "cancelled" the polls as he was supposed to appoint the presiding officer. In a press conference, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak alleged that L-G's office said he works on the advice of the chief minister. "The BJP got this election cancelled despite there being permission from the Election Commission. The LG office has cancelled the polls saying he works on the advice of the chief minister. There have been previous instances where he has not followed the aid and advice of the chief minister," Durgesh Pathak said. The term of the incumbent mayor, Shelly Oberoi, ended on March 31 but she will continue in her position till a new mayor is elected. (HT Photo)

"Since nomination of Presiding Officer is mandatory as per Section 77(a) of the DMC Act, 1957 (as amended 2022). Therefore, it may not be possible to conduct election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor as per schedule. Accordingly, under the Ordinary Official Business in the agenda as item No. 3&4 regarding election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, respective are hereby postponed ..." the MCD notice said

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said the presiding officer should have been appointed by now and traditionally sitting mayor Shelly Oberoi should be the presiding officer. "But the way the chief secretary bypassed the elected government and directly sent the file to the L-G office, we can smell conspiracy. L-G office did not give any reply and he is in Kerala now," Saurabh said.

The AAP has fielded Mahesh Khichi for the post of mayor and Ravinder Bhardwaj for deputy mayor of the MCD. In the second term, the post of the mayor is reserved for a reserved category.

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday gave consent for the mayoral elections on April 26.