Delhi: MCD asks bulk waste generators to register on new platform

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has developed a new software to register and monitor municipal waste generated by Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs) in the national capital, and has asked all BWGs to register on the platform, the civic body said on Sunday. BWGs are entities such as residential complexes, commercial establishments, hotels, banquet halls, hospitals, and institutions that generate more than 100 kilograms of waste per day.

MCD said that bulk waste generators must register with the portal immediately and not later than November 30.

A senior MCD official said that the new software provides a streamlined and user-friendly system for BWGs to ensure compliance with waste management regulations, including segregation, processing, and disposal of waste at the source.

“The software will enable MCD to monitor waste disposal practices effectively and ensuring accountability among BWGs. It will also facilitate intervention and assistance in addressing waste management challenges. This will help improve solid waste management system and reduce the burden on landfills,” the official said.

HT had reported on October 11 that less than 20% of BWGs in the city are complying with waste processing and mandatory composting norms, with MCD now planning to introduce an online monitoring system.

MCD in an official statement said all BWGs should register on the platform by means of the MCD 311 app. “Non-compliance with registration or proper waste management may lead to penalties under the applicable rules. MCD encourages all eligible entities to adopt this system to contribute to the city’s cleanliness and environmental sustainability. For further information and assistance, BWGs can visit the official MCD website or contact the Dems department of their respective zonal offices of MCD,” the statement said.

According to a report of the MCD sanitation department dated September 2, the civic body had identified approximately 4,000 such bulk waste generators of which only 738 are performing on-site wet waste composting. A senior MCD official said a bulk waste generator is identified as an entity, institution or establishment which generates more than 100 kg municipal solid waste everyday or its campus is exceeding 5,000 square metres in area, as well as hotels and restaurants. According to the guidelines set forth by the Central Public Health and Environmental Engineering Organisation in 2017, bulk waste generators in a city can contribute up to 20-30% of proportion of waste generated in that area.

According to the solid waste management rules 2016 and municipal by-laws, all such societies, market associations, gated communities and institutions producing 100kg waste per day on an average or exceeding 5,000 square metres in area, as well as hotels and restaurants are obligated to comply with the regulations set for bulk waste generators. The regulations mandate them to ensure waste is segregated at the point of generation and recyclable materials is delivered to authorised waste pickers or recyclers.

“They must also process, treat, and dispose of biodegradable waste as much as possible on-site via composting and deliver any remaining waste to waste collectors or an agency designated by the local governing body,” the regulation added.