Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: Mega PTM increased parent participation in child’s learning, finds SCERT survey
The survey report by State Council of Educational Research And Training (SCERT) Delhi was submitted to Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. (ANI)
The survey report by State Council of Educational Research And Training (SCERT) Delhi was submitted to Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. (ANI)
delhi news

Delhi: Mega PTM increased parent participation in child’s learning, finds SCERT survey

According to the survey, whose research report was handed over to deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday, during the mega PTM, almost 70% of parents discussed the regularity of their children attending school, academic activities at school and home, improvement in the child’s learning level, children’s health and hygiene, home environment, and activities of children.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 11:20 PM IST

The Delhi government’s mega parent-teacher meeting (PTM) initiative helped sensitise parents towards their children’s education and increased their participation in learning, found a survey conducted by State Council of Educational Research And Training (SCERT) Delhi.

According to the survey, whose research report was handed over to deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday, during the mega PTM, almost 70% of parents discussed the regularity of their children attending school, academic activities at school and home, improvement in the child’s learning level, children’s health and hygiene, home environment, and activities of children.

The survey also found that 97% of parents agreed that the mega PTM should be organised more frequently to improve participation of children in the class, the government said in a press release on Wednesday.

While appreciating the efforts of the SCERT, Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said the mega PTM was launched by the government in 2016 and has led to increased engagement of parents with teachers. “In the last several years, the role of SCERT has been more prominent in the field of training and the field of research could not receive due attention. However, now SCERT Delhi has demonstrated that it is prepared to work in the field of research,” said Sisodia.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.