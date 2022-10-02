Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi Metro: No direct services from Noida Electronic City to Dwarka till 2pm

Published on Oct 02, 2022 08:20 AM IST

The passengers travelling from one end of the Blue Line of Delhi Metro to the other have to change trains at Yamuna Bank.

A Metro train approaches Tagore Garden on the Blue Line. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Archive)
ByHT News Desk

There will be no direct train service available from Noida Electronic City to Dwarka till 2pm today due to a scheduled track maintenance work on the Blue Line of Delhi Metro. The train services are being regulated since morning to undertake scheduled track maintenance work between Yamuna Bank and Akshardham, according to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi with Noida Electronic City, and also branches off to Vaishali from Yamuna Bank station.

“To undertake scheduled track maintenance work b/w Yamuna Bank & Akshardham on Blue Line, train services will be regulated on morning of 2nd October 2022. No direct trains will be available from Noida Electronic City to Dwarka/Dwarka Sec-21 from start of revenue services till 2 PM,” the DMRC had informed in a series of tweets on Friday.

The train services from Noida Electronic City to Dwarka/Dwarka Sec-21 will be operated in two loops. The regular train services from Dwarka Sec-21 to Yamuna Bank will be carried in one loop and from Yamuna Bank to Noida Electronic City in another loop.

"During this period, train services from Noida Electronic City to Dwarka/Dwarka Sec-21 will be operated in two loops -- regular services from Dwarka Sec-21 to Yamuna Bank stations in one loop, and from Yamuna Bank to Noida Electronic City stations in another loop," the statement said.

Commuters travelling from one end to the other on the Blue Line will be required to change trains at Yamuna Bank. The train services from Dwarka Sec-21 to Vaishali, however, will remain available as per routine Sunday time.

HT News Desk

