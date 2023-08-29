Delhi Metro records highest-ever count of daily passengers on August 28: DMRC

Delhi Metro on August 28 recorded the highest-ever count of daily passenger journeys -- 68.16 lakh -- for the period spanning before and after the COVID-19 pandemic, the DMRC said on Tuesday.

The previous highest recorded passenger journey count stood at 66,18,717 on February 10, 2020. (HT Archive)(HT_PRINT)

The record figures have been registered days ahead of the Raksha Bandhan festival, and officials said ridership jumps on this occasion, but this time it happened a few days earlier.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has achieved a "historic milestone" by registering an "unprecedented” 68.16 lakh passenger journeys on Monday, "marking the highest-ever" daily passenger journeys recorded before or after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the corporation said in a statement.

"This remarkable milestone, achieved yesterday, comes after a period of challenges and reflects the resilience and trust of the Delhi-NCR citizens in the world-class transportation system provided by the DMRC," it said.

This is a testament to the efforts of Delhi Metro's dedicated staff, the support of the Delhi-NCR residents, and the commitment to providing safe, efficient, and eco-friendly transportation services, officials said.

Journey or line utilisation is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destinations.

A senior official told PTI that the "65-lakh figure for daily passenger journey count was achieved a few times in the period after the pandemic".

The DMRC continues to prioritise passenger safety and comfort while enhancing connectivity across the National Capital Region, they said.

"This milestone underscores our mission to provide accessible, reliable, and sustainable transportation solutions," it added.

In his address at the 29th foundation day of the corporation at the Metro Bhawan here, DMRC chief Vikas Kumar on May 3 said that the Delhi Metro has responded to the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic with "agility and resilience" and the ridership stood at around 90 per cent of the pre-COVID level.

