Delhi Metro’s bid to operate on clean energy

In a step towards adopting cleaner energy, Delhi Metro has invited bids for an annual supply of 500 million units (MUs) of renewable energy, officials said on Sunday. There are 12 operational Metro lines in the region, which include the Rapid Metro in Gurugram, Airport Express Line and Aqua Line (Noida-Greater Noida).

This will be in addition to the 350 MUs already being sourced annually from Rewa Solar Park, and the 40 MUs from rooftop solar plants installed at DMRC’s stations, depots, and staff colonies.

Delhi Metro said the process aimed at selecting a ‘solar power developer’ for setting up a grid along with a battery energy storage system (BESS) for this purpose.

“DMRC remains committed to providing a clean, green, and hassle-free transport facility to its commuters,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications at DMRC.

Currently, renewable energy accounts for about 33% of DMRC’s total power usage during operational hours. The Metro operator aims to raise the figure to over 60%, including Phase-IV network expansion. “With this initiative, DMRC will become India’s first Metro rail project to source over 60% renewable power for its transition towards sustainable and low-carbon operations,” Dayal said, adding that the stipulated completion period of the project will be 15 months from the date of award, under a power purchase agreement of 25 years.

“The bidding process shall be implemented as per the prescribed norms. This is DMRC’s effort to contribute towards the Government of India’s proposed strategy—Panchamrit—which comprises five climate action goals announced at COP26.”

DMRC operates a 394-km rail network in the National Capital Region, comprising 289 stations. There are 12 operational Metro lines in the region, which include the Rapid Metro in Gurugram, Airport Express Line and Aqua Line (Noida-Greater Noida).

DMRC’s Phase-IV project aims at expanding the network by 103km across six corridors. Three of these — Janakpuri West to RK Ashram (Magenta Line extension), Majlis Park to Maujpur (Pink Line extension), and Aerocity to Tughlakabad (Golden Line) — are already under construction. The Pink Line extension is expected to become operational by the end of the year.