Delhi Metro’s Red Line services affected by cable theft

DMRC said there was a delay in services on this section, with efforts to be made to repair the impacted section during non-peak hours during the day.

“Services are impacted on the Red Line since morning due to another incident of cable theft. The inconvenience caused to the passengers due to such incidents of cable thefts is deeply regretted. DMRC is in touch with the law and order machinery to resolve such recurring issues. Attempts shall be made to repair the impacted section during the non-peak hours. However, in case that doesn’t materialise, the restoration work shall be taken up after the conclusion of passenger services tonight,” said DMRC in a post on the social media platform X.

DMRC had first posted the update at 8:28am about the delay in services.

In December, a similar incident occurred on the Blue Line, where cable theft led to delay in train running operations for seven hours. The alleged theft took place between Kirti Nagar and Moti Nagar metro stations.