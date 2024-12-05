How Delhi Metro's Blue Line services between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar hit by cable theft

Services on the Delhi Metro's Blue Line were affected on Thursday due to an alleged cable theft between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations, news agency PTI reported. The Delhi Metro Blue Line. (HT Photo)

The Blue Line, one of the busiest corridors, connects Dwarka Sector 21 with Vaishali and Noida City Centre.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the trains will operate at restricted speed on the affected section during the day, and services will be delayed.

“Train services on Blue Line (Dwarka Sector 21 - Noida Electronic City /Vaishali ) are being regulated today since morning due to prima facie what appears to be a case of theft and damage to signalling cables caused by some thieves/miscreants between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar Metro stations. As a result, trains are running at restricted speeds in this section, resulting in a bunching of trains. However, normal train services are available on the rest of the section of Blue Line,” the DMRC said

The cable theft issue on the Blue Line between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar will be rectified only after operational hours at night. “Since the trains will operate at restricted speed on the affected section during the day, services will be delayed,” DMRC said.

Normal services will continue to function on the rest of the Blue Line sections. The DMRC advised passengers to plan their travel accordingly.

In October, metro services between Uttam Nagar East and Uttam Nagar West were hit for over 30 minutes after a drone was spotted on tracks.

According to police, they received information about a suspected drone on a metro track and reached the spot.

After obtaining the necessary permission, CISF staff removed the drone from the track. It was found to be a small toy drone. Nothing suspicious was found on the drone, a senior police officer said, adding that it was taken into police possession.

After security clearance, normal services on the entire Blue Line from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali were restored.

(With PTI inputs)