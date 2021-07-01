Delhi Metro’s first of its kind underground integrated parking facility to address parking woes

Delhi Metro will open its first-ever underground integrated parking facility at the upcoming Dhansa Bus Stand metro station on the Grey Line in July, officials familiar with the development told news agency PTI. The underground integrated parking facility will allow commuters to park their vehicles and move to the concourse area directly, the officials cited above further added.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that the work on the 1.8km-long Najafgarh–Dhansa Bus Stand section is nearing its completion and this corridor will now become 6.1km-long with four metro stations.

“The Dhansa Bus Stand metro station on the Dwarka-Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand corridor will be the first-ever underground metro station of the Delhi Metro network to have an entire underground floor dedicated for parking of vehicles,” Delhi Metro said in a statement.

It also added that the parking facility will be integrated with the main station area which will allow vehicle users to park their vehicles and directly move towards the concourse of the metro station using lifts and escalators. Dhansa Bus Stand metro station is a four-level underground structure. The platforms will be at the bottom followed by the concourse. There will be an entire floor for parking above the concourse, DMRC said.

The DMRC also said that the facility can house at least 110 cars and 185 two-wheelers and will be equipped with entry and exit ramps, lifts, staircases and escalators. It also said that in the future provision for property development activities at the ground level will be considered. The passengers can reach the concourse with one lift at the centre of the parking lot. There will also be two staircases and two escalators. The officials also said that the location of the parking lot will benefit passengers to commute faster during peak hours.

The DMRC said that the parking facility is a major design-based improvement and first of its kind in the Capital’s metro network.

