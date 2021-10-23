Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi Metro: Services on section of Yellow Line unavailable for few hours on Sunday
Delhi Metro: Services on section of Yellow Line unavailable for few hours on Sunday

GTB metro station, which is located in Kingsway Camp area of north Delhi, falls in between Vishwavidyalaya and Model Town stations.
The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.(HT File)
Updated on Oct 23, 2021 03:48 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

Services on a section of Delhi Metro's Yellow Line, between the Vishwavidyalaya and the Model Town stations, will not be available for a few hours on Sunday morning due to maintenance work, the DMRC said.

The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

"Public Service Announcement There will be no service between Model Town & Vishwavidyalaya on Yellow Line  tomorrow (Sunday) till 7:30 AM due to pre planned maintenance work. GTB Nagar Station will remain closed during this period. Services will be normal on rest of the network," the DMRC tweeted.

"To ensure connectivity between this section during this period, free feeder bus service will remain available," the Delhi Metro also tweeted.

Services begin early morning on most corridors of the DMRC. 

